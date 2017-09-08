Two Men Charged in Erie Robbery, Shooting Enter Plea Agreement - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Men Charged in Erie Robbery, Shooting Enter Plea Agreement

Marciano Jones, Jequii Kennedy, Keyshawn Fletcher Marciano Jones, Jequii Kennedy, Keyshawn Fletcher

Two men charged in connection to a robbery turned shooting entered a plea agreement with prosecutors Friday.

Keyshawn Fletcher, 20, and Marciano Jones, 18, will now face a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.

As part of the agreement, all other charges against them are dropped.

The shooting happened inside a home along East 11th Street around 4 a.m. Aug. 6.

A 43-year-old Millcreek man, who was not been identified, was shot while responding to an ad by text message.

The victim told police Alyssa Stafford, 18, led him to a bedroom where he was approached by three men with guns.

He told officers he was shot once in the stomach when he refused to give up his money and car keys.

Stafford faces trial in the case.

Police are still looking for a fourth suspect who has been identified as Jequii Kennedy, 26.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
