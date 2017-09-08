Two Men Charged in Erie Robbery, Shooting Enter Plea Agreement

Two men charged in connection to a robbery turned shooting entered a plea agreement with prosecutors Friday.

Keyshawn Fletcher, 20, and Marciano Jones, 18, will now face a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.

As part of the agreement, all other charges against them are dropped.

The shooting happened inside a home along East 11th Street around 4 a.m. Aug. 6.

A 43-year-old Millcreek man, who was not been identified, was shot while responding to an ad by text message.

The victim told police Alyssa Stafford, 18, led him to a bedroom where he was approached by three men with guns.

He told officers he was shot once in the stomach when he refused to give up his money and car keys.

Stafford faces trial in the case.

Police are still looking for a fourth suspect who has been identified as Jequii Kennedy, 26.

