Irma Closes Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. -

Disney world in Orlando is shortening its hours for Saturday.
An NBC sister station in Florida first reported, Sunday, the park will be closed altogether.  
The same for Monday. 
Hotels on the resort will be remain open, but the campground will be closed. 
Disney officials say they hope to return to business by Tuesday.
A number of other amusements parks in Florida are adopting the same schedule, including Universal in Orlando and Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay.

