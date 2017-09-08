National Fireworks Association Expo to Wrap Up with Demonstrations, Display

Vendors showed off their products as part of the 18th annual National Fireworks Association Expo.

The Bayfront Convention Center Friday hosted the world's largest fireworks industry trade show.

The expo wraps up Saturday with a huge public event at Lake Erie Speedway.

It features two hours of world class fireworks demonstrations and displays.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is $20 per carload.

The National Fireworks Association was established in 1993 to provide a forum for manufacturers, distributors, exhibitors and fireworks users.

