Water Dance: Event to Collect Donations for Hurricane Victims

Victims of Hurricane Harvey are still living without necessities. Soon, victims of Hurricane Irma in Florida, may be living without essential items.

To help, two local people have come together to host an event, the Water Dance.

"We're going to have music, and food, and Chinese auction items, we're also going to be accepting donations of items at the door," said Debbie Swift, co-organizer of the Water Dance. Brian Shank also helped to organize the event.

The Water Dance will be held on October 6th at the Ambassador Center from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The dance is open to anyone 21 and order. Admission is $10.00 for singles, and $15.00 for couples.

The items collected at the dance, will then be loaded into four trucks. Two heading for Texas, and two for Florida. There are also drop-off locations where people can donate over the next month.

"We currently have 27 locations across Erie, and Erie County that are accepting their donations during their normal business hours," explained Swift. Swift recommends for any of the volunteer fire departments, to call before stopping by to make sure someone will be there.

They're looking for donations of cases of water, feminine and personal hygiene products, sunscreen, bug spray, pet food, flashlights and batteries, and non-perishable food items.

One of the drop-off locations is the Pittsburgh Inn on West Lake Road, who is collecting baby items for the victims until Sunday, September 17th.

"When I saw a picture of a baby on Facebook that was floating in a rubber maid container, I knew I had to do something to help. So this year, instead of doing Support Our Troop week, the week of September 11th we are collecting baby items," said Robin Weunski, President of the Pittsburgh Inn.

If you bring in baby items, you receive a free appetizer. The Pittsburgh Inn also partnered with Milestone's Consignment Shop. If you shop during their big sale on September 9th and 10th, bring your donation and receipt to the Inn, and get a lunch or dinner Entree half price.

Other locations are spread out through the area, but the water dance is looking for more drop-off locations in the county, and for volunteers for the actual event.

The drop-off locations so far are:

Cunningham Jeep/Chrysler of North East, North East Dental Arts, Tech Tank LLC, Mike's Motor Works LLC, Line-X of Erie, Liberty Auto Sales, Bruce's Pub and Grub, Elk Creek Inn, The Pittsburgh Inn, Enormis Mobile Specialties, The Back Deck Restaurant and Bar, Harley Davidson of Erie, Aleks Powersports, J. A. Holtz, L.A. Grande Elite Limousine, Scooters, Johnson's Care and Collision, Finders Keepers of Erie, Lawrence Park Fire Department, Veteran's Miracle Center of Erie, Fairfield Hose Co., Boots on Ground, Green Prosthetics and Orthotics, Bel-Aire Clarion, Edinboro McKean VFW Post 740.

For information on the Water Dance or to volunteer: https://www.facebook.com/Water-Dance-1975317766078641/

Lilly Broadcasting is also sponsoring the event. Robert's Trucking, Jeff Hurta, and Sunnyside Farms will be providing the trucks.