Obstacle Course Ready for Saturday's Beast on the Bay

The region's largest obstacle course is back for its fifth year.

The Barber National Institute's Beast on the Bay obstacle course challenge is Saturday.

The 10-mile course runs from beach 11 at Presque Isle and ends at Waldameer Park.

All proceeds will benefit services for adults and children with disabilities at the Barber National Institute.

Clients at the Barber National Institute can even participate in a one-mile adapted course inside Waldameer.

Event coordinators said the adapted course gives people with disabilities the opportunity to cross the finish line.

"We have so many individuals, they come in the next day or Monday morning after the event, and they are wearing their t-shirts, their medals and they are so proud of themselves," said Kristin Blakely. "We're just as proud of them as well. I mean they're really ecstatic that there's a course and they're able to do it."

The first leg starts at 8:30 a.m.

Waves will be leaving every 15 minutes through 11 a.m.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.