Late Friday Night Shooting Injures One

Erie police are investigating a late Friday evening shooting on the city's east side that left one man injured. Erie police say just before midnight a 29 year old man was shot near the 2200 block of Buffalo Road.

The victim was shot at his left ankle and transported to UPMC Hamot, with non-life threatening injuries.

Erie police tell us that the victim says he was running down the street when he was shot, however police say the need to investigate further.

At this time, police do not have a description of the shooter.