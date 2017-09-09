Former Erie Residents Get Ready for Hurricane Irma

As Florida braces for impact from Hurricane Irma, Erie News Now caught up with two former residents. One decided to evacuate, the other stayed in Florida.

"I'm having a hard time wrapping my head around this. Just not knowing what we're going to come back to,” says Kathleen Brennan, a Sarasota resident.

She says that’s her biggest fear after Hurricane Irma passes, not knowing. She decided on Wednesday she was going to head back to Erie.

"People are now just realizing that this is a monster of a storm. And if the governor's telling you get out, get out,” she says.

Kathleen just got back into Erie on Friday, but before she left, she experienced what many fear during emergency situations, price gouging.

"We went to 7/11 and purchased 2 cases of water, $10 a case. A loaf of bread is $5, so the price gouging is going on. Friend of mine can't find diapers for her babies,” she says.

While Kathleen waits it out in Erie, McDowell grad and Disney Master Artist Kevin-John Jobcyzski is hunkering down on the east side of Florida.

He says he stayed because of all the traffic leaving, and then all the traffic he’d face when he would return.

"You know, it could be a week, you know. So for me, this was the best choice,” says Kevin-John.

Kevin-John is evacuating from his island town of Indialantic. He boarded up his windows and is heading into the mainland.

"You know, my concern right now is storm surge. There's never been bad storm surge where we're at on the island, but still, I think it's the best thing to do. We're going to go about 10 miles inland to a hotel,” he says.

Kevin-John says if you have any family or friends in Florida, be patient with them.

"Don't text them every 5 minutes, don't try to reach them every hour. Because the more they use those phones and everything, once this power goes out, the less they're going to have. Communication is going to be key for them, once they get things back up in running, once the storm passes through,” he says.

