Suspicious Fire Investigated at Pizza Shop in West Erie

Erie firefighters were called out to tackle flames at west Erie pizza shop Saturday.

The arrived at Lucchetti's Pizza on West 26th Street around 11:30 a.m. to find smoke pouring out of the rear of the building.

The restaurant was not open. Firefighters had to force their way into the building.

Fire crews said it started on the first floor. They reportedly found smoke pouring out of a back room near a stove.

Crews had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

A fire inspector said his investigation uncovered what he is calling some red flags.

The fire is being considered suspicious at this point.

