Suspicious Fire Investigated at Pizza Shop in West Erie

The bus was heading west around 4:15 p.m. when a semi traveling east started to fishtail and collided into the front end of the school bus.More >>
The bus was heading west around 4:15 p.m. when a semi traveling east started to fishtail and collided into the front end of the school bus.More >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
An Erie man who plead guilty to driving drunk and causing a fatal crash, will now spend up to 20 years in prison.More >>
An Erie man who plead guilty to driving drunk and causing a fatal crash, will now spend up to 20 years in prison.More >>
A father is speaking out, after the man who killed his son in a DUI crash is sentenced.More >>
A father is speaking out, after the man who killed his son in a DUI crash is sentenced.More >>
Lilly Broadcasting said goodbye to one of its long time employees Wednesday night.More >>
Lilly Broadcasting said goodbye to one of its long time employees Wednesday night.More >>
When you find yourself sliding on snow covered roads, your first instinct may be to lay on the brakes but there’s actually a better to bring your car to a stop. President of Transportation Solutions Brenda Bennet said the safest way to bring your vehicle to a stop is by downshifting.More >>
When you find yourself sliding on snow covered roads, your first instinct may be to lay on the brakes but there’s actually a better to bring your car to a stop. President of Transportation Solutions Brenda Bennet said the safest way to bring your vehicle to a stop is by downshifting.More >>
The dispensary was suppose to be located on West Ridge Road in Fairview.More >>
The dispensary was suppose to be located on West Ridge Road in Fairview.More >>
The Fairview High School Marching Band has returned from their trip to Hawaii, where they performed in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade.
The Fairview High School Marching Band has returned from their trip to Hawaii, where they performed in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade.