Volunteers Lend Hand for Adopt-a-Beach Program

Volunteers got their hands dirty Saturday morning to keep Presque Isle beaches clean.

The Adopt-a-Beach program kicked off at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

Volunteers pick up bags and gloves there before heading out to four beaches.

The picked up plastic items, trash and litter on the beaches.

"All of these volunteers come out and help keep our beaches clean," said John Laskos, an environmental education specialist. "It provides a nicer experience for visitors who come from all over to enjoy our beaches."

The Adopt-a-Beach program runs until October.

If you would like to help, call the Presque Isle State Park Office at 814-833-7424.

