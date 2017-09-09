Record Number of People Tackle 5th Annual Beast on the Bay

A record number of people participated in the 5th annual Beast on the Bay.

The 10-mile long obstacle course started at Presque Isle beach 11 and features 30 natural and manmade obstacles.

It is a major fundraiser for the Barber National Institute, which provides services for children and adults faced with developmental disabilities, learning delays and autism.

More than 1,300 people from 20 states and Canada tackled the Beast.

"I know 10 miles sounds very daunting, but people have a great time, and they love doing it," said Kristin Blakely, event coordinator. "When you cross the finish line, and you see the adaptive course participants crossing the finish line, you know this is why you're here. This is why you're doing it."

Student volunteers helped the shorter, gentler adaptive course go smoothly.

More than 80 Mercyhurst University students volunteered to help out with the one-mile course at Waldameer Park.

They helped those with physical or learning disabilities complete the 12 obstacles on the course.

On the adaptive course, they tossed bean bags and lifted weights as they made their way through the course.

It promotes inclusion - the theme behind Beast on the Bay.

"It's really just a fun filled day," said Caitlin Nalipa, a Merychurst University volunteer. "[There's] so much happiness and laughter. It's just awesome to see some of these adults with disabilities outside of a different environment of the classroom."

The adaptive and traditional Beast on the Bay courses meet up for a final obstacle that allows the participants to cross the finish line together.

