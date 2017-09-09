Erie CPR Holds 'Walk Before You Talk'

Erie CPR, Connect Plus Respect, organized Walk Before You Talk Saturday.

It wanted concerned citizens to experience the route east Erie children and others will be forced to take if the McBride Viaduct is demolished.

People are volunteering time to try and save the bridge for the safety, pedestrians, wheelchair users and bicyclists.

The city has studied the issue for years and plans to demolish it.

Concerned citizens are still fighting. They argue the price to tear it down has gone up.

"The Bayfront Connector is extremely busy," said Nia Darby, chair of the McBride Viaduct Project. "There is not enough coverage for kids, the cars, everyone speeds down that highway. think the biggest part of it was seeing the alternate route that they would have to take. It was all just about making sure that people understood what was really going to happen for these people that have to take this bridge and the safety of our kids."

Walk organizers hope saving the viaduct would bring a renaissance to the neighborhood.

