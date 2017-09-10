Erie VA Hosts Flu Shot Clinic - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie VA Hosts Flu Shot Clinic

The Erie VA Medical Center is providing flu shots to veterans as flu season approaches.

The VA hosted its annual clinic Saturday.

Veterans could go inside to get their flu shot. A drive-thru made it easier for veterans with limited mobility.

It was free for veterans enrolled in the VA Health Care plan.

VA leaders encourage veterans and everyone to get their flu shots sooner rather than later.

"We have received some questions whether it's too early to get your flu shot, but it takes 2 weeks for the vaccination to get in your system," said Sarah Gudgeon of the Erie VA Hospital. "Now is the perfect time to get it before the October flu season starts."

The VA will also have open clinics starting Sept. 18.

