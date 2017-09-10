Erie Chamber Orchestra Opens 40th Season

The Erie Chamber Orchestra opened its 40th season Saturday with a concert at First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant.

The orchestra, under the direction of Bradely Thaduck, performed a program that included Wagner, Saint-Saens and Ravel's Mother Goose Suite.

The concerts are always free.

The mission of the Erie Chamber Orchestra is to ensure that everyone has access to classical music, regardless of age, income, education or cultural background.

