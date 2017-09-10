National Fireworks Association Expo Ends with a Bang

The Fourth of July may be long over, but that did not stop the fireworks from lighting up the night sky.

Saturday night was the explosive conclusion to the five-day National Fireworks Association Expo in Erie.

Lake Erie Speedway hosted the finale.

Association president Don Lantis said fireworks are a tradition that has no age limit to enjoy.

"I don't care if you're one day old, the babies will still watch it with their eyes," said Lantis. "It's really cool. Also, the grandma that's 100 years old, I used to say 100, probably 120 now, she's still [watching]. Everybody loves fireworks. They may not want to shoot [them off], but they love to watch [them]."

The finale showcased more than two hours of world-class firework demonstrations from numerous nationwide companies.

