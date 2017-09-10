Porch Fest Brings Music to Downtown Erie Neighborhood

A few streets in downtown Erie were rocking Saturday afternoon for the 3rd annual Old Town Erie Porch Music Fest music celebration.

The Porch Fest brought in nine local music groups to take over the front porches of homes in an old downtown Erie neighborhood.

The music offered a mix of different styles from country to classic rock.

All of the porches were in walking distance of each other.

Sidewalks were transformed into lawn seating while the porches became stages.

For musicians like Vinny Stefanelli, the power of music festivals like this are an important part of any community.

"We need things like this in our community," said Stefanelli. "The city, the state, the country needs [this] to bring people together. Music is a great way to do it."

They used nine porches on homes from Myrtle to Liberty and West 6th to 10th Street.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.