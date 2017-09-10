Eastside YMCA Unveils Multi-Million Dollar Upgrades

It was nearly a year in the making, but the Eastside YMCA unveiled their latest upgrades to their facilities. The work started in December 2016, and features multi-million dollar upgrades to the 40 year old building.

"You know, this building was built in the 1970's, so 1970's brown,” says Tammy Roche, Vice-President of Market for the Greater-Erie YMCA.

Tammy grew up in the Eastside Y, her father was the original Executive Director. She’s amazed by the upgrades, and those include moving their fitness equipment from the basement into a brand new, brightly lit room.

“It creates ease of access for people of all abilities. We've been able to renovate our lower level and put in a new obstacle type piece of equipment downstairs, which has provided for a lot of flexibility for different types of people to do different workouts downstairs,” she says.

One of the biggest upgrades at the Eastside Y is Wi-Fi throughout the entire building, so not only can you work out, but you can binge watch your favorite TV shows, too.

"In order to be relevant with the community, we need to keep current with the times. So, yes, Wi-Fi throughout the building, binge watching Netflix and Hulu, you know, on all these modern pieces of equipment,” says Tammy.

GE Employees also gave a hand to help renovate the Y. More than 20 employees spend over 250 hours updating a multi-purpose room. The space will be used for educational training, community gatherings, and youth activities.

However, the staff really hopes the upgrades to the Eastside YMCA encourage people to check out what they have to offer.

"The free dinner programs, the free swim lessons that we offer, in partnership with the Boys and Girls club, I think that's the piece people don't realize. We're not a building, we really are a piece, we want to be part of the community. We want people to be part of us,” says Tina Carter, Executive Director of the Eastside YMCA.