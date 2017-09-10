Snowmobiles Compete in Grass Drags

There may not be any snow on the ground, but people still brought out their snowmobiles Sunday at Presque Isle Snowmobile Club for its annual Grass Drags.

Enthusiasts raced their snowmobiles on the grass in different classes for a chance to win prizes.

Spectators could pay a fee to watch the competition at Mound Grove Golf Course.

Proceeds from this year's event will go to Because You Care.

"We're doing a little bit of sled dragging," said Brett Mullen, a participant from Philadelphia. "That would be snowmobiles on grass. It's out of the ordinary, Most people think snowmobiles are for snow, but we do it on the grass, too. You just got to watch so you don't overheat. It's about 60 degrees out here; these things are meant for 20 - 25 degrees."

The club will host a pig roast and swap meet Oct. 21. Money raised during that event will benefit the ANNA Shelter.

