Dogs, Owners Take Over Liberty Park for Small Animal Walk

Because You Care hosted its annual Small Animal Walk Fundraiser Sunday afternoon at Liberty Park.

About 100 dogs and 200 people joined in the walk to help stray and abandoned animals.

The two-legged and four-legged alike walked together for the 22nd year.

"The money that is brought in helps us save animals that have injuries that haven't had the care that they needed in the past," said Kris Steiner, executive director of Because You Care. "All of that's important to bring the money in, so we have the funds that we need to help those animals that need it."

