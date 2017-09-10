Erie Caged Bird Club Hosts Annual Auction

Dozens of caged birds were on display and went up for auction Sunday.

Perry Hi-Way Hose Company hosted the Erie Caged Bird Club's annual auction.

It featured many different species of birds.

People could also buy anything bird-related to take care of their feathered friends.

The auction has been around for decades and brings bird lovers back every year.

"This is our 32nd annual Erie Caged Bird Club auction," said Robin Vascovich, president of the Erie Caged Bird Club. "We get in bird that are unwanted or from people who have passed away. We find forever homes for them, and this helps pay for some of the food to take care of the birds."

The Erie Caged Bird Club serves to unite breeders of the avian community.

