9/11 Memorial Service Set for Monday

Monday marks 16 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001 which killed nearly 3,000 people. In memory of those lost, there will be a local memorial service held at the 9/11 memorial outside of the Blasco Library.

The memorial features an actual steel beam from one of the towers at the World Trade Center.

The service will feature reflections as well as a reading from the Erie County Poet Laureate and a bell ringing with a moment of silence marking the exact time each tower from the World Trade Center was hit.

The ceremony begins at 8:45 a.m. Monday almost the exact same time as the North Tower of the World Trade Center was struck 16 years ago.