Federated Church Honors First Responders with Special Service

Federated Church in Springfield honored public safety workers Sunday.

The church said it does this as part of National Preparedness Month but also as close to Sept. 11 as possible.

The service recognized first responders for the sacrifices they make while volunteering to help others.

"They're doing it all the time, every day, every week of the year," said associate pastor Ed Huntley. "We feel once a year we got to give them a special honor."

