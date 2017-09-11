Rally Shows Support, Resources for People Battling Addiction - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Rally Shows Support, Resources for People Battling Addiction

Posted: Updated:

As the drug epidemic grows, a group rallied in downtown Erie's Perry Square with a message Friday.

Turning Point Treatment Center and New Directions Health Care hosted the 2nd annual HOPE Rally to kick off recovery month.

They wanted to show everyone there is hope for people struggling with addiction.

It included a memorial walk, balloon release and resources that can provide help.

