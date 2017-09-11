Fans, Restaurants, Bars Excited for Football's Return

Football fans are happy the sport is back, and their enjoyment boosts business for restaurants and bars, too.

Steelers fan Naila Foister is one of many who are glad that the months without football are over.

"I live and breath football, so during the off season I kind of don't know what to do with myself," said Foister.

The staff at Buffalo Wild Wings considers Foister as a regular. She even has her own table, reserved just for her and her friends.

"We typically come in at 11 o'clock to get our seats," said Foister. "We'll be here for at least the first game and sometimes the second one, too."

It wasn't just Foister's group that came out to watch the games. There were fans at almost every table.

"Sundays are pretty busy, pretty much all day up until 8 o'clock here," said kitchen manager Tyler Roberts.

It's not the financial side of the business that sees the benefits. Now that football season is back, workers say their shifts go by a little faster.

"I prefer a busier shift," said Roberts. "I think things go by smoothly with football, the way that we've been doing it for a 11 years now. The way we have it set up is a pretty system. Guests continue to come back, so I think we do a pretty good job."

Foister said even if you don't have a tradition quite like hers, fans should still come out and cheer for their favorite team.

"It's just a really good atmosphere," said Foister. "They get really into it, and they have great specials, so I feel like everyone should experience it at least once if they are a football fans."

No matter which team you root for.

