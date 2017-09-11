Venango Woman Charged with Attempted Homicide - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Venango Woman Charged with Attempted Homicide

A Venango County woman is behind bars tonight, facing charges of attempted homicide.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, inside of a home in Victory Township, in Venango County.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as 55-year-old Jodi Moody, got into an altercation with her live-in boyfriend.

Police say Moody chased her boyfriend around their house and fired a gun at him three times.

State police say the man eventually disarmed Moody and she ran away.

Police arrested her several hours later in Farrell, PA.

She's now being held in the Venango County Jail.

