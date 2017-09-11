McDowell Jr. ROTC Passes 9-11 Lesson on to Freshman Class

At McDowell Intermediate High School, the Air Force Jr. ROTC led the way in a ceremony designed to teach freshman students about the impact of the September 11th attacks on life in the U.S.

The over 600 9th graders who attended the assembly were not even born when the terror attacks took place, but they've lived in a time of heightened security at airports and public buildings and events because of it.

Major John Nygaard who oversees McDowell's ROTC program says they put on the assembly, so an important day in history isn't lost on the pages of a history book. "This was a date that literally changed every facet of everyday life and it's important that they get an experience of what it was like on that day," Major Nygaard said.

The ceremony began with the presentation of colors, and ended with a special 9-11 American flag raising and wreath laying ceremony outside the school. Students heard the story of the worst terror attacks on U.S. soil, through a speech prepared by 1st Lt. Libby Gilchrist, a junior who hosted this year's ROTC program. "I mean they weren't there," Gilchrist said, "but I want them to feel like they were, to experience my presentation I want them to not only feel much information but to feel a lot of the emotion and tragedy of that day."

The freshman students along with the more than 160 Jr. ROTC students at McDowell also watched a video that demonstrated the scope of the disaster and the sacrifice of the first responders who rushed in to help on that day. ROTC students hope their message has an impact. The commander of the corps, Cadet Lt. Col. Jacob Parmeter said he hopes they are left with a sense of patriotism. It's that feeling drawing him toward a college ROTC program and a career in the military. "I felt a sense of patriotism and duty that I should give back to the things the wonderful men and women of this country have given us and the very blanket of freedom they've provided for us," Parmeter said.