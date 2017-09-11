Erie Insurance Charity Golf Tournament Features Big Prize for Charity

It was a beautiful day to hit the links at the Kahkwa Club for a little friendly competition, especially when there is a 13-thousand-dollar first prize on the line. At the close of the day, the real winners in the annual Erie Insurance Charity Challenge Golf Tournament are local non-profits.

Teeing it up on the course, 23 teams of four, each representing local businesses. The teams paid three-thousand-dollars to play for prizes that will go to the charity of their choice. One hundred percent of the entree fees go to charity, and Erie Insurance underwrites it all.

The teams with the best score will get the most for their charity, but no one goes home empty handed. Even the team with the worst score takes a $1,000 prize for their charity. According to Community Outreach Manager Ann Scott, over the last eight years, the tourney keeps getting bigger. "It has grown, it's grown every year and we're really pleased to be able to keep doing it and over the life of the tournament we've raised over 500-thousand-dollars back to local charities here in Erie," Scott said.

The name of the winning team will be announced at a dinner after all the teams finish play.