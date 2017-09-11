Erie Man Sentenced on Federal Charges for Sex Trafficking Two Minors

A former Erie man will spend 13 years in jail for his federal conviction on child sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Monday.

In addition to the jail time, U.S. District Judge David Cercone sentenced Devonte L. Lucas, 22, to 10 years of supervised release.

Lucas and a co-defendant recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, advertised and maintained two minors who engaged in commercial sex acts upon their orders from March to October 2015, according to information presented to their court.

The illegal activity was stopped when the Millcreek Police Department saw Lucas transport a female minor to a Millcreek motel, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Undercover officers setup up a meeting at the motel with one of the victims through an Internet ad, which was posted by Lucas' co-defendant, according to investigators.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation also assisted in the case.

