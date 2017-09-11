Local Pastors Hope to Fill Second Truck for Hurricane Irma Victims

A truck with items donated in Erie, is on its way to Houston after an effort to help Hurricane Irma victims get back on track. Erie News Now captured the final items being put inside the truck.

It's after Bishop Ronald Johnson and his wife, from the New Covenant Church of Christ and Christian center, put a call out for items. Their collection started last Saturday. It's not the first time they've has an undertaking like this.

The couple has held donation sites for those in need, for 20 years.

Now, they are focusing on filling a second truck for Irma victims in Florida. Donations will be taken weekdays from 10am until 6pm in the parking lot at the corner of 12th Street and Weschler in Erie.