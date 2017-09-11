Local Pastors Hope to Fill Second Truck for Hurricane Irma Victi - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Local Pastors Hope to Fill Second Truck for Hurricane Irma Victims

Posted: Updated:

A truck with items donated in Erie, is on its way to Houston after an effort to help Hurricane Irma victims get back on track. Erie News Now captured the final items being put inside the truck.

It's after Bishop Ronald Johnson and his wife, from the New Covenant Church of Christ and Christian center, put a call out for items. Their collection started last Saturday. It's not the first time they've has an undertaking like this.

The couple has held donation sites for those in need, for 20 years.

Now, they are focusing on filling a second truck for Irma victims in Florida. Donations will be taken weekdays from 10am until 6pm in the parking lot at the corner of 12th Street and Weschler in Erie. 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com