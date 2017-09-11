Federal Prisoner Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Officer

A federal prisoner has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of assaulting an officer, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Monday.

Rogelio Muniz-Valdez, 41, pleaded guilty to a single count before United States District Judge David S. Cercone.

He assaulted a federal officer who was performing his official duties March 15, 2017 at the McKean Federal Correctional Institution in Bradford, according to information presented to the court.

Muniz-Valdez will be sentenced Jan. 8, 2018.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.