Millcreek Township Firefighters Remember First Responders Lost on September 11th

"I was working nights, and the news came on, and I started watching it, and I got to see the second plane hit the tower," said Chief Richard Schau of West Lake Fire Department.

"I was in my third grade teacher's class, and I remember parents were pulling all of their kids out of class," said Alexander Scantlebury, a West Lake Firefighter. Scantlebury recently finished serving in the Navy.

Millcreek Township first responders remember where they were sixteen years ago, during the September 11th attacks. Now, they honor the first responders and all the victims with their annual memorial service held by the five Millcreek Township fire departments.

It was also A chance for the community to talk with their local first responders about that fateful day and the sacrifices they make every day.

"We have the possibility of losing our life. "That's okay, that's a risk we are willing to take," said Scantlebury.

While it's a special day for all Americans, it holds a special meaning for the first responders.

Chief Joe Crotty of Lawrence Park visited New York City for a memorial service less than a month after the attack. He said in his 40 plus years of service, he never saw anything like it.

"What it means to us, losing a brother or sister firefighter, we are one big family," said Crotty.

They hope these ceremonies help people remember the lives lost, and also to help prevent the day of tragedy and heroism from becoming a lost page in a history book.

"Don't forget 343, and that's in reference to the 343 firefighters that lost their lives that day," explained Crotty.

"You know if it's not the headlines in the news, people forget. We just try to do our part here in Millcreek Township to let every body know that we haven't forgotten," said Schau.

Scott Enterprises's West 12th Street Applebees stopped by the ceremony, to donate 50 gift cards to the fire departments, a tradition they do every year.