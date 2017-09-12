St. Luke School Recognizes First Responders, People Serving in Military on 9/11

St. Luke Elementary School students Monday showed their respect for heroes that do not wear capes this Sept. 11.
The students recognized first responders and the men and women who serve in the military for their work.
They presented their local heroes with treats and a video that showed their gratitude.
The service also provided a lesson to the elementary school students.
"They were not here, and our history books don't have a lot about it yet in there," said Sue Amendola, the school's 9/11 ceremony coordinator. "I think it's important for them to know what can happen if our freedoms aren't protected."
Teachers at the school said even though the students may not fully understand what 9/11 is about, it teaches them to say thank you no matter what.
