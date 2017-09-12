Pennsylvania's House of Representatives Returns to Session

Members of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives headed back to work Monday with an unfinished budget awaiting.

It's their first day back in session in Harrisburg in seven weeks.

They still have to finalize a plan to fill a nearly $2 billion revenue hole in the spending plan they passed in June.

The delay could bring another downgrade to Pennsylvania's battered credit rating.

Member still have to come up with the money to keep state agencies, programs and schools funded at the levels Republican and Democratic lawmakers designated in the $32 billion spending plan.

A vote is expected this week on the latest plan pushed by a group of House Republicans.

Senators, including Sen. Dan Laughlin (R - 49th District), goes back next week.

"I hope they can reach a compromise with the Senate," said Sen. Laughlin. "That's what it's all about. You have to compromise. No one gets their way completely, and that's what we need to do."

Since the fiscal year started July 1, the administration has borrowed money from other state funds to keep their balance above zero.

