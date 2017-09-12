Erie VA Medical Center's Suicide Prevention Walk Raises Awarenes - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie VA Medical Center's Suicide Prevention Walk Raises Awareness about Issue

The Erie VA Medical Center hosted its annual Suicide Prevention Walk Monday to raise awareness about the issue.

Participants marched around the facility to honor people lost by suicide.

Veterans are more than twice as likely to attempt suicide than the general population, according to VA representatives.

They want the public to be aware of the warning signs.

The VA will host several suicide prevention events throughout the month of September.

--->
