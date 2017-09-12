Iroquois School Students Give Back

Iroquois School students stepped out of the classroom Monday to give back to the community.
600 students in grades 7 through 12 split up into 20 groups that each focused on a community service task.
Some groups formed an assembly line at the school as they gathered materials that will be sent to first responders to help with hurricane relief.
The materials included socks, tooth paste, deodorant and other simple supplies they may have forgotten to bring or run out of.
Other students read to elementary school kids, planed flowers or cleaned up trash on the streets.
In recognition of 9/11, some spent their day visiting veterans in local senior living homes or bringing cookies to local fire and police departments to thank them for their service.
