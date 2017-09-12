Sidewalk Work Closes Lane of Cherry Street in City of Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Sidewalk Work Closes Lane of Cherry Street in City of Erie

Drivers who use a downtown Erie street will see a temporary lane restriction.

Sidewalk work on Cherry Street between 12th and 15th streets has restricted traffic to a single lane.

The restriction is expected to remain in effect until noon Tuesday.

