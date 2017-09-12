Erie School District Crossing Guard Shortage Leaves Residents Concerned

The school year started a few weeks ago, but already there is a need for more crossing guards in the Erie School District.

School officials say every year they struggle to find people for this job, and residents have been calling the school district and the city about not having someone to cross their kids.

Officials say the intersection of West 8th Street and Bayfront Parkway has received the most calls about not having a crossing guard present.

The school district has been working with the city on a game plan to recruit more people.

They are also working on a grant for signage in areas where kids are crossing.

While they are working to fill these positions, officials say motorists can do their part and slow if they see children crossing the street.

"So these are very young students who are walking to and from school," Erie School District Community Relations Daria Devlin says. "We understand that many of them are walking alone or walking with siblings so it's very important to have you know professional adults, responsible adults on those corners helping them."

Those interested in becoming a crossing guard can apply at the Erie Police Department.