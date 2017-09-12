Erie School District Crossing Guard Shortage Leaves Residents Concerned

The school year started a few weeks ago, but already there is a need for more crossing guards in the Erie School District.
School officials say every year they struggle to find people for this job, and residents have been calling the school district and the city about not having someone to cross their kids.
Officials say the intersection of West 8th Street and Bayfront Parkway has received the most calls about not having a crossing guard present.
The school district has been working with the city on a game plan to recruit more people.
They are also working on a grant for signage in areas where kids are crossing.
While they are working to fill these positions, officials say motorists can do their part and slow if they see children crossing the street.
"So these are very young students who are walking to and from school," Erie School District Community Relations Daria Devlin says. "We understand that many of them are walking alone or walking with siblings so it's very important to have you know professional adults, responsible adults on those corners helping them."
Those interested in becoming a crossing guard can apply at the Erie Police Department.
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
The bus was heading west around 4:15 p.m. when a semi traveling east started to fishtail and collided into the front end of the school bus.More >>
The bus was heading west around 4:15 p.m. when a semi traveling east started to fishtail and collided into the front end of the school bus.More >>
Traffic is moving again on Interstate 90, following the clean up of a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.More >>
Traffic is moving again on Interstate 90, following the clean up of a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.More >>
A father is speaking out, after the man who killed his son in a DUI crash is sentenced.More >>
A father is speaking out, after the man who killed his son in a DUI crash is sentenced.More >>
Previously, the only fireworks state residents were allowed to legally buy and use were items such as sparklers, fountains and novelty items.More >>
Previously, the only fireworks state residents were allowed to legally buy and use were items such as sparklers, fountains and novelty items.More >>
An Erie man who plead guilty to driving drunk and causing a fatal crash, will now spend up to 20 years in prison.More >>
An Erie man who plead guilty to driving drunk and causing a fatal crash, will now spend up to 20 years in prison.More >>
The dispensary was suppose to be located on West Ridge Road in Fairview.More >>
The dispensary was suppose to be located on West Ridge Road in Fairview.More >>
Lilly Broadcasting said goodbye to one of its long time employees Wednesday night.More >>
Lilly Broadcasting said goodbye to one of its long time employees Wednesday night.More >>