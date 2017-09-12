Motorcyclist Taken to Hospital After East Erie Crash

A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after a crash Tuesday on Erie's east side.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. at East 26th and Pennsylvania.

Investigators said a Toyota Echo was heading east on 26th street when it turned into the path of the motorcycle, which was driving west on the same road.

A man in his 50s was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment. It's unclear how severe his injuries are.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.