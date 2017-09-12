Motorcyclist Taken to Hospital After East Erie Crash - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Motorcyclist Taken to Hospital After East Erie Crash

A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after a crash Tuesday on Erie's east side.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. at East 26th and Pennsylvania.

Investigators said a Toyota Echo was heading east on 26th street when it turned into the path of the motorcycle, which was driving west on the same road.

A man in his 50s was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment. It's unclear how severe his injuries are.

