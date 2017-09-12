North East Police Search for Missing Woman - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

North East Police Search for Missing Woman

Posted: Updated:
Brianna Lynn Greathouse Brianna Lynn Greathouse

North East Borough Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

She is identified as Brianna Lynn Greathouse, 30.

Greathouse was last seen leaving Speed'eez Sports Bar and Grill in North East with two men, police said.

She may have been taken against her will Friday, Sept. 8 around 11 p.m., according to initial reports provided to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North East Borough Police at 814-725-4407.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com