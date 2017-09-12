North East Police Search for Missing Woman

North East Borough Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

She is identified as Brianna Lynn Greathouse, 30.

Greathouse was last seen leaving Speed'eez Sports Bar and Grill in North East with two men, police said.

She may have been taken against her will Friday, Sept. 8 around 11 p.m., according to initial reports provided to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North East Borough Police at 814-725-4407.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.