Franklin Man Charged for Strangling, Assaulting Woman

A Franklin man has been arrested for strangling and injuring a woman during a domestic incident in Venango County Tuesday.

Jedd A. Fuller, 25, is charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.

State Police were called to the 3700 block of State Route 417 in Oakland Township around 2:30 a.m.

Fuller choked, shoved and hit a woman during a fight, which left her injured, according to State Police.

She was taken to UPMC for treatment, troopers said.

Fuller was arraigned in front of District Judge Lowrey and taken to the Venango County Jail on $50,000 straight bond.

