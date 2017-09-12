Suspects Sought in Theft of Power Tools from Harborcreek Construction Site

Three suspects stole about $4,000 worth of power tools and accessories from a Harbocreek Township construction site Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

A vehicle, described as a gray or silver Chevrolet Impala with front end damage, showed up around 7 a.m. at the Bates Collision construction site in the 5100 block of Buffalo Road, investigators said.

Two men got out of the vehicle and went into an unfinished structure where a utility trailer was parked, according to troopers.

They used bolt cutters to cut the pad lock and remove the power tools, State Police said.

The men loaded the stolen tools into the car and left the construction site heading west on Buffalo Road toward the City of Erie, according to investigators.

The first suspect is described as a heavy set white male in his 30s. He was wearing grey pants and a shirt and had close cut dark hair.

The second man was reportedly wearing jeans and a camo hooded jacket or sweatshirt.

Investigators did not have a description of the third suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Lawrence Park at 814-898-1641.

