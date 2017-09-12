Millcreek is Jump-Starting Its Golf Operations

Millcreek Township is spending money to re-energize its golf operations. This comes at the same time some people are wondering why the township is in the golf business to begin with.

Millcreek supervisors voted today to award a contract to renovate its Golf and Learning Center on West 17th Street near the Erie International Airport. The facility has been closed for six years as it lost almost half of its holes to a runway extension project. The contract totals $236,840. $77,000 for that contract will come from a state grant.



The Aspen Corporation will rebuild the tee boxes, and spruce up the greens, at the five remaining holes, and do bunker work. It also will install one new hole.

Installing three more holes, to restore the facility to a nine hole course, would cost over $300,000 more, That work must wait until funds are made available.



There is an important reason why Millcreek is expanding its golf operations, despite some criticism. The land where the Golf and Learning Center now lies used to be a hazardous waste dumping site in the 1990s. The state cleaned it up and built a nine hole golf course there and donated it to Millcreek Township.

According to Millcreek Supervisor Brian McGrath, there was one stipulation.

"When the Superfund site was cleaned-up and then turned over to the township, it was done so with an agreement that the township would operate that property as a golf course. It has sat idle since the airport reconstruction and expansion project. So it's been our maintenance responsibility for the last 6 years, which is an expense. To put it back in operation would actually generate revenue as it did previously," said McGrath.

Millcreek also owns the Erie Golf Course. an 18-hole operation in the southern section of the township, that used to be owned by the City of Erie.