Man killed in Fairview steamroller accident

A man has died following injuries he sustained during an accident involving a steamroller in Fairview Township Tuesday morning.

According to Girard-based Pa. State Police, John Ritchie, 34, was operating a steamroller when it rolled over on top of him. The death is considered accidental, according to police.

The accident happened between 10a.m. and 11:30a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Lord Rd.

Ritchie was transported to UPMC Hamot where he later succumbed to his injuries.

State police continue to investigate.