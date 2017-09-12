Internationally Known Concussion Awareness Speaker at Gannon Uni - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Internationally Known Concussion Awareness Speaker at Gannon University

Posted: Updated:

Over the years, we've learned more about the dangers of concussions, and how to treat them.

And on Tuesday, Dr. John Leddy, an internationally-known concussion awareness speaker, spoke to faculty at Gannon University.

He's a clinical professor at the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine.

He told the faculty what they need to look out for after a student, especially a student athlete, suffers from a concussion.

This is the first of a two-part speaker series at Gannon University, "It really takes a team approach to manage a concussion, and it's just not one individual that is managing it, it's not just the team physician but it's all of us working in concert to make certain that the student that sustained the concussion gets the best possible care," said Rebecca Mokris, Program Director of the Athletic Program at Gannon University.

The speaker series is all to raise awareness, and it was funded by grants.

