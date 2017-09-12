St. James AME Church Hosts 150th Annual Conference - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

St. James AME Church Hosts 150th Annual Conference

Posted: Updated:

Erie's oldest African American church is gathering this week in what's a milestone year for their annual conference.

This is the 150th annual conference for the third district of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

The district includes congregations in Northwest Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

Tuesday morning, Senior Bishop McKinley Young lead a sermon at the St. James AME Church on east 11th street, in Erie.

The church is hosting this year's conference, and this is the first time in about 12 years it has has taken place in Erie.

Church leaders are gathering this week, to talk about the issues and concerns of the AME church as well as the good things they're doing in their respective communities, "It's an effort to strengthen the growth and development of our people and congregation, " said Bishop Young. "So it's an ongoing task and the annual conference is a time when we come to report and to evaluate what we've done, and to look at what we've done and how we can do it better," Bishop Young continued.

St. James AME Is the oldest African American church in Erie, celebrating its 143rd anniversary this year.

