Update on Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Fairview, Project Still Faces Appeal

Legal challenges to Pennsylvania's new medical marijuana growing and dispensing program may bog it down. One of those challenges is right here in Erie County. But GTI, Green Thumb Industries, based in Chicago, the company licensed for a medical marijuana dispensary in Fairview, tells Erie News Now its plans are still on track.

At 7789 West Ridge Road, the site for the dispensary, work has not started. In fact, the developer has not closed on the purchase of the site. The listing agent for Realtor Howard Hanna told us the closing on the sale of the property is scheduled to take place next month, and the developer has permission to begin preliminary work on the site.

Fairview Township Zoning official Jim Cardman said the township has seen plans from local architect Gary Matczak for the dispensary, but to date, has not issued a building permit.

In spite of what appears to be a slow start, Pete Kadens, CEO of GTI, a company with experience growing and dispensing medical marijuana in five states, told us by phone, his company is going forward on that site. "Before we close on the property we need to do some environmental testing because the facility was a former gas station, there were underground tanks we have to evaluate to make sure there are no groundwater contamination issues of any kind," Kadens said. "We're just going through the appropriate due diligence, all of our architectural designs and permits are ready to go have been submitted, not approved yet, but submitted to the local permitting authority," he added.

Part of that approval process includes a security plan submitted to the Girard Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Meantime, John Knox, attorney for the dispensary applicant "Cannabis Square LLC of Erie," is going forward with an appeal. Their representatives continue to say that the Fairview location does not meet the required criteria, for being close to the population center, diversity, and easy transportation. "We've filed our appeal our request for debriefing we're just waiting to hear, we're three months out, it's perplexing," said Knox, "we have n o concrete answers." With the six month deadline to develop coming at the end of December, Knox wonders if their appeal will be heard by the PA Department of health, so no hearing has been scheduled. He is contemplating next steps.

Similar frustrations across the state from others who have had applications for marijuana growing facilities or dispensaries rejected have lead to appeals and even requests for injunctions against an entire state process that some say was not transparent or fair.

For now, GTI is going forward with its Fairview plans. They have heard the critiques about location, but have no plans to change their site at this point. "We will work collaboratively with public transportation authorities, we have met with the county executive, the mayor's office and other influencers in the community and part of our agenda is to ensure it's a facility that's accessible to many," Kadens said. "With all our considerations in mind relative to zoning and the offset requirements from any place that children congregate, it became a challenge to find a suitable location which is why we are in the facility we're in."

GTI will operate the dispensary as Erie Rise. They are required to have the facility ready to go by December 29 and they say it will be ready, but it won't be able to dispense until early spring. That's because it also has a license for a growing facility in Danville, PA and that project along with other state growing facilities won't have product until then. "Obviously this is agriculture and there's a harvest cycle and so if the grow and process facilities are not going to be done until mid-December, December 20, you've got three to four months to get product to dispensaries," Kaden said.