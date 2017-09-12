PA State Department of Education Aims to Keep Students Safe In S - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

PA State Department of Education Aims to Keep Students Safe In School

Posted: Updated:

There's a push in Pennsylvania to keep students safe. The State Secretary of Education, Pedro Rivera joined groups in Harrisburg to introduce resources that will promote school safety.

Education voters of Pennsylvania, Education Law Center Representatives were there along with those with CeaseFire PA which presented videos that teachers and administrators can use to prevent school violence, including being against guns in schools. The education secretary says students "can't learn if they don't feel safe. 

The Department of Education aims to continue providing tools to educators to keep kids safe through addressing violence, bias, discrimination, and work on suicide prevention. 

