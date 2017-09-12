Millcreek to Spend Part of Court Settlement on Code Enforcement Software

Millcreek Township received $145,000 in a court settlement with the former owner of the Granada Apartments.

Supervisors revealed Tuesday how some of the money will be spent.

The court settlement came after township code enforcement officers issued more than 200 violations at the apartment complex.

Four apartment buildings were condemned after a comprehensive inspection.

$5,000 from the payment is being given to the Kearsarge Volunteer Fire Department for its service in battling a fire at Granada.

$80,000 must be spent on legal fees.

$15,000 was approved Tuesday for the purchase of software for the code enforcement office.

The township did not have the software when they were inspecting the Granada.

"We didn't have the money because it wasn't in our budget," said John Groh, a Millcreek Township Supervisor. "But now is the time and the opportunity to do that - to take some of that money and put it back to good use there."

The software will enable code enforcement officers to easily attach photographs and notes to their reports.

After the expenditure, the township still has about $49,000 remaining in settlement money.

