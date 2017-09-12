814 Help Wanted Job Fair Sets Up at Millcreek Mall - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

814 Help Wanted Job Fair Sets Up at Millcreek Mall

Posted: Updated:

Job seekers got a chance to check out a variety of opportunities Tuesday afternoon at the Millcreek Mall.

Cumulus Media sponsored the first-ever 814 Help Wanted Job Fair.

More than 40 regional and local businesses spoke to attendees about employment possibilities.

Cumulus Media said there are more jobs open than candidates to fill them, so they will be hosting the job fair three times per year.

"A lot of our clients have hiring needs throughout the year," said Tina Achhammer, promotions director for Cumulus Media. "We thought it was a great idea to bring them all together and have an 814 Help Wanted job fair."

The next fair is set for March.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com