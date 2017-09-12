814 Help Wanted Job Fair Sets Up at Millcreek Mall

Job seekers got a chance to check out a variety of opportunities Tuesday afternoon at the Millcreek Mall.

Cumulus Media sponsored the first-ever 814 Help Wanted Job Fair.

More than 40 regional and local businesses spoke to attendees about employment possibilities.

Cumulus Media said there are more jobs open than candidates to fill them, so they will be hosting the job fair three times per year.

"A lot of our clients have hiring needs throughout the year," said Tina Achhammer, promotions director for Cumulus Media. "We thought it was a great idea to bring them all together and have an 814 Help Wanted job fair."

The next fair is set for March.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.