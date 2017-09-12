Supreme Court Blocks Travel Ban Ruling - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Supreme Court Blocks Travel Ban Ruling

Posted:
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

Another win for the trump administration's travel ban. 

Late Tuesday, an NBC sister station reported, the Supreme Court Blocked a Federal Court Decision that would have allowed thousands of additional refugees to enter the United States.
For now, the administration can broadly implement a ban on refugees entering from six mostly Muslim countries including Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.
Next month, the Justices are scheduled to hear arguments on the constitutionality of the temporary travel ban.

